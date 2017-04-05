Thieves steal cigarettes and alcohol in Leyland newsagent raid

Police have launched an investigation after thieves raided a newsagents in Leyland overnight.

Two men targeted McColls newsagents on Royal Avenue at around 2.15am on April 5, say police.

The men stole around £200 in cash, cigarettes and alcohol before making off from the scene.

Force Incident Manager Steve Bradshaw said: "We were alerted to a break-in at a newsagents in Leyland after an alarm sounded.

"Officers attended and saw two men making off from the scene.

"A search of the area was carried out but so far we have been unable to find the men."

Manager for McCalls newsagent, Alan Collins, has confirmed the shop is currently closed while they wait for scene of crime investigators to attend.

He said: "I was woken up this morning and asked to go to the shop as soon as I could.

"It looks like they got in through the back door using crowbars which they left behind.

"The place is in a real mess, they've completely trashed the back office.

"They've taken all the cigarettes from the kiosk and the warehouse as well as vodka and around £200 cash from the tills.

"We're not open at the moment as we're waiting police to finish with the crime scene."

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the police on 101 quoting log number 62 of April 5, 2017.