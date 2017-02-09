Thieves steal laptops from Chorley primary school

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a Chorley Primary School.

Intruders broke into Coppull Parish Primary School on Roe-Hey Drive on Monday, 6 February at around 8pm, say police.

Police believe that the offenders accessed the building by cutting through a metal perimeter fence via the Lancaster Street entrance.

Nine laptops were taken along with a pink bag with "teachers are cool" written on it.

A spokesman for Coppull Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We are appealing for witnesses or information in regards to nine laptops that were stolen from Coppull Parish Primary School on Roe-Hey Drive.

"This occurred sometime between 8pm and 8.40pm on Monday 6th February.

"A pink bag with "teachers are cool" written on it was also taken from the school.

"This was used to transport the laptops from the school grounds."

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101 quoting SC1700931.