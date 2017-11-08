Thieves threaten to stab dog walker in Leyland

Thieves threatened to stab a female dog walker during a jewellery robbery in Leyland, say police.

The 28-year-old was walking her dog along Moss Lane close to Farington Moss at around 6.20pm on Monday November 6, when she was approached by three men.

One of the men is reported to have grabbed her mobile phone, a rose gold iPhone 6S, before the offenders spotted the victim’s engagement ring and threatened to stab her unless she handed it over.

Police say one of the attackers then removed the engagement ring from her finger and also took a stone and love Pandora ring.

The robbers, who were all dressed in dark clothing and had their faces covered, made off from the scene across the moss in the direction of Moss Side Industrial Estate.

Detectives are now appealing for information following the incident.

Det Con Terry McKibbin, of Chorley Police, said: “This a nasty, vicious robbery which has left the victim very upset and shaken.

“We want to find her attackers and are appealing to anyone with information to assist with our enquiries.

“This area is popular with dog walkers and we would ask anyone who saw anything unusual to contact us.

“Furthermore, we have released images of the rings taken. If you are offered these for sale, or have seen these items, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01257) 246177 or 101 quoting crime reference number SC1708590.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org