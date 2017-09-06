Two charged with 'human trafficking' after man fell from minibus on M6

Police have charged two people with human trafficking offences after a man was injured following an incident on the M6 on Sunday September 3.

Officers were called at around 1.50pm to reports a man had fallen onto the carriageway from a minibus which was travelling north between junctions 33 and 34.

A police spokesman said: "The man suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

"Six people in the vehicle were later arrested on suspicion of assault."

Dinu Huma, 48 and Luiza Ramona Rugina, 36, both of no fixed address, have since been charged with human trafficking and are due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Police say the four other people who were arrested have been released no charge.