Victim, 51, suffers broken leg following Chorley pub attack

An attacker punched a 51 year old in his head knocking him to the ground before kicking him and breaking his leg.

The victim, taken for treatment at Royal Preston Hospital, was set upon outside the Minstrel pub in Eaves Green Road, Chorley at around 12.10am on Sunday 13.

Detective Ian Lightfoot, who is appealing for witnesses, said: “This was a vicious attack on the victim causing him a serious leg injury which will require an operation.”

A 25 year old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.