WANTED: Chorley man wanted after burglary

An appeal has been launched to trace a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Chorley.

Daniel Cheyne, 38, also from Chorley is being sought by police after a house on Hamilton Road was broken into on Saturday, October 21 at around 6:15am.

Police say the offender was disturbed by the homeowner and nothing was stolen during the incident.

Cheyne is described as white, around 5ft 8ins, with short dark hair.

PC Tim Phillips from Chorley Police said: “We need anyone who may have seen Daniel Cheyne or knows where he is to get in contact with us.

“He knows that we want to speak to him and so I would also urge Cheyne if he sees this, to attend a police station before he makes matters worse for himself.”

Anyone with information can call us on 07939 684096 or if they fail to get an answer, 101.