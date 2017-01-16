WANTED: Manhunt launched for Leyland man

Police have launched a manhunt for a Leyland man after he failed to appear in court on charges of using threatening and abusive behaviour, say police.

Paul Hesmondhalgh, 23, of York Close, Leyland was also charged with offences relating to theft from Booths in Longton and class B drugs offences.

He was due to appear in court on 8 December.

A police spokesperson said in a post to their Facebook page: "Paul Hesmondhalgh from Wade Hall in Leyland is wanted for failing to appear at court and failing to attend the police when bailed.

"He was bailed to court for a public order offence after he was abusive and threatening to shop staff at Tesco in Leyland, he also failed to attend the police station to answer his bail as part of a drugs investigation.

"We are actively working to tackle the illicit drugs trade in South Ribble, we also take threatening behaviour towards those going about their lawful daily business very seriously, especially those just trying to earn a living."

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101 or alternatively call CrimeStoppers, free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.