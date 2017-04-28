WARNING: Thieves target garages and cars in spate of break-ins in Chorley

Police have warned residents in Clayton-le-Woods to ensure that their garages and vehicles are secure after a spate of overnight break-ins.

Officers say that among the stolen items were bikes and money which were taken from properties and cars in the Lords Croft and Manor Road areas on April 28.

Sargent Matthew Moon said: "Early reports suggest that there were several break-ins numbering in the low teens in the Clayton-le-Woods area overnight.

"It seems that the thieves targeted insecure garages and vehicles.

"We will be having a highly visible police presence in the area and conducting house to house enquiries.

"People in the area should ensure that their garages and cars are secure

"If anyone has any information about these crimes please get in touch."

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 quoting Log number LC-20170428-0116.