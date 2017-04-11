Woman, 20, has handbag stolen in late night after-club attack

A woman leaving a nightclub in Preston was followed by two men who pushed her to the ground before making off with her hand bag.

On leaving the club the 20-year-old female noticed two men had started to follow her.

Both men engaged with her in conversation as she continued walking towards the train station.

The pair followed her towards Marsh Lane, close to the junction with Croft Street, before pushing her to the ground and taking a black handbag containing a beige purse and an iPhone.

She suffered a sprained wrist as well as cuts and bruises during the attack which took place at around 4.45am on Monday, April 3.

Now officers are appealing for information and are particularly keen to speak to the men, pictured, in connection with the offence.

CCTV appeal launched after Preston robbery

Detective constable Richard Shires, of Preston CID, said: “We have launched an investigation after a woman was robbed in Preston.

“The victim has been left very shaken by the incident and we need to find the individuals responsible.

“Following extensive CCTV inquiries, we would like to speak to these men, pictured, in connection with the offence.

“If you recognise them, please call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting SA1704715.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.