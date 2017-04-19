DAN KERR: Hope for some - but a bitter blow for others who will join the queue for a refund

Brides who paid for their wedding dresses and are due to marry in the near future have been given hope following the sudden closure of Dan Kerr.

Corporate recovery firm Robson Kay, which emptied the historic firm’s shops in Lancaster Road, Preston, and Church Street in Blackpool, said brides-to-be will be able to collect their dresses from its warehouse in South Manchester over the coming days, with priority given to those whose weddings are soonest.

But those whose dresses and accessories had yet to arrive in stock, or had paid for alterations, have been told they will have to make a financial claim to administrators Leonard Curtis.

Those who have hired suits have been dealt the same bitter blow, which will leave brides and grooms-to-be scrambling to make alternative arrangements.

In what he said was a ‘highly unusual’ public statement, Robson Kay’s director Jonathan Kay said those affected should email enquiries@robsonkay.co.uk.

In a statement issued to The Post this morning, he said: “We are compiling a list of what is here and what is owing. Until that list is complete, there is little we can do to assist. We hope to complete that list very shortly.

“We are also compiling a list of customers as they contact us, including taking a note of wedding dates, to prioritise those whose wedding is soonest.

“Customers will have to travel to Manchester to collect. It will only take a day or two until collections can start, but we must have a reliable list before we start discussing specifics with any customers. At the moment, we are inundated with phone calls asking questions we cannot answer as we have not yet compiled the list.

“Those who have paid in full and those who still owe money will be dealt with at the same time.

“Our firm is only instructed to deal with physical assets, ie stock which was at the shops. Those who have paid in advance to hire clothing, for alterations, for repairs, for dresses which were not ordered, for dresses which were ordered but haven’t arrived, paid for tiaras which haven’t arrived, etc, will becoming creditors and will have to make a financial claim to the administrators in due course.

“We would reiterate that our priority is matching up physical dresses and other clothing with customers, but in order to do that, we need just a little time to compile an accurate list of what we uplifted, who it belongs to, and what monies, if any, are owing.”