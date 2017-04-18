Dan Kerr store in Preston closes as wedding shop goes into administration

Brides and grooms-to-be fear that they could be left in the lurch after one of Lancashire’s best known wedding shops went into administration.

The Dan Kerr Bridal Shop which has premises in Lancaster Road, Preston and Church Street Blackpool, has closed its doors and removed stock from displays.

A note in the window at the Blackpool shop said that customers will be sent letters this week to explain their position ahead of their weddings.

The firm, which has been supplying dresses accessories and suits for 100 years and was still being run by family members, has called insolvency practitioners Leonard Curtis Recovery of Bamber Bridge to handle the administration.

The statement said: “We regret to have to inform customers that after over 100 years of trading as a family business, we have no alternative but to close down.

“The stock and assets are all being moved to safe, secure storage, and individual letters will be sent to each customer in relation to dresses which have been ordered/paid for.

“We would urge customers to wait for the letters... prior to any written correspondence only, with Leonard Curtis at the above address, with any queries.”