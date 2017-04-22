Dancer with Down Syndrome is realising her dream

The dreams of a dance leader with Down’s Syndrome are becoming a reality after ten years of rejection.

Not only has Chorley’s Jen Blackwell just stared in a short film about her journey with dance that premiered at a major art centre in Manchester, she is also set to take her dance troupe to Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The 35-year-old has been dancing since she could walk but since entering adulthood she has found it difficult to find opportunities to train and work in dance.

She spent 10 years knocking on doors and being rejected – so she decided to take matters into her own hands and set up a community dance project in 2009 – which saw the birth of DanceSyndrome – now an award winning charity.

Eight years later, DanceSyndrome is going from strength to strength, with workshops across Lancashire and Greater Manchester and Jen’s dreams of being a dancer and dance leader are a reality.

The short film starring Jen, Superabled, by filmmaker Natalie Kennedy was shown to a packed audience at HOME in Manchester before the main feature Down and Out – about brotherhood, independence and disability.

After the films, DanceSyndrome performed at the aftershow party to a crowded room and got everyone up dancing.

Jen, who won Inspirational Women of the Year award in 2015 at the Enterprise Vision Awards, said: “It was amazing to be at HOME with my friends and family, my dreams are coming true, and I am looking forward to Edinburgh Fringe festival. Dancing is my life.”

Jen, along with the rest of DanceSyndrome are now preparing for Edinburgh Fringe Festival with rehearsals and fundraising activities.

To donate see www.dancesyndrome.co.uk/fundraising