Dangerous road in Euxton could be made safer with fund

A dangerous road in Euxton could see a funding boost to make it safer.

Lancashire County Council is being invited to propose safety improvements along 11.4 kilometres of A581 Dawbers Lane through Croston to the A59 near Rufford.

The stretch of road features in the Department for Transport’s national £25 million Safer Roads Fund for 2017/18.

A government department report states: “We invite proposals from local highway authorities to upgrade some of the most dangerous local roads in the North West area where the risk of fatal and serious collisions is highest, based on analysis by the Road Safety Foundation.”

County councillor John Fillis, cabinet member for highways and transport at LCC, said: “The funding will be used to provide additional safety measures to help reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured.

“This money has not yet been handed to councils and we need to put together bids for each of the five roads in Lancashire that have been identified by the Government.

“The bids will set out proposals for the type of improvements that we think should be made and once they are submitted, the Department for Transport will determine how much funding will be invested in each scheme, the safety measures that will be put in place and when the work will be carried out.”

Chorley Conservative group leader coun Paul Leadbetter, Euxton parish coun Aidy Riggott and borough coun Debra Platt have called on LCC to “make a strong case” to ensure funding is received to improve Dawbers Lane.