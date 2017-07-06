Derian House holds fairy tale Sleep Walk Under the Stars through Chorley

The community is invited to embark on a magical journey under the stars to support children with life limiting and terminal conditions.

Derian House Children’s Hospice, in Chorley, is organising its second Sleep Walk Under The Stars on Saturday July 22, which has a fairy tale twist.

Event organiser Jo Moss said: “It’s going to be an extra-special night and we would love you to join us.

“As dusk falls we’ll be heading out for a stroll under the stars and, by the light of the moon, will help spread some Derian magic around the streets of Chorley, Euxton and Buckshaw Village.

“Last year’s onesie walk was a truly special night with around 200 participants striding out for Derian and this year’s fairy-tale theme has certainly caught the imagination of our supporters. We’re hoping for a bumper turnout of Sleep Walkers to make it a night to remember.

“We’d love those taking part to get into the spirit of the event by donning their favourite fairy-tale costume – but don’t worry if you haven’t got one, we’ve lots of sparkly crowns and other accessories you can pick up on the night.

“The Sleep Walk is one of the main events in our Dream Campaign which raises awareness of how caring for a poorly child at home can impact on a family’s sleep pattern,” said Jo. “At Derian we can step in to give families that much-needed good night’s sleep, safe in the knowledge their child is in safe and caring hands.”

The guided walk will set off from Buckshaw Community Centre at 9pm and will return there for refreshments by midnight.

Marshalls will be positioned along the route to ensure everyone stays safe and there will be water stations and first-aid support for the walkers. There will also be a goodie bag for all those taking part.

The route is wheelchair friendly.

Entry is £20.

To join the walk visit www.derianhouse.co.uk and follow the link to buy tickets online; call the fund-raising team on 01257 271271 or email fundraising@derianhouse.co.uk

To see a story on last year's Sleep Walk under the Stars click here /miss-england-is-ready-to-sleep-walk-under-the-stars-1-8095689