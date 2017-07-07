Devoted Tarleton couple celebrate very special milestone

“My Queen of Tarleton” That’s how Gordon Tyrer describes wife Brenda.

It is a special memory for the couple, Brenda, now 88, was Rose Queen of Tarleton the year the couple met, 73 years ago, when she was 15 and Gordon aged 17.

Gordon and Brenda on their wedding day

Monday July 10, will mark their wedding anniversary, 69 years of marriage, but one they will label as their platinum year after more than 70 happy years together.

Gordon, 90, said “I was out with my friends over the summer when I spotted her at Bank Bridge with her friends. We ended up speaking and by the end of the conversation I knew she was the girl for me.

“I didn’t even know her name but I told her I would ride back that evening to meet her again and thankfully she showed up, it made my day.”

Through three years of courting Gordon would ride his bike the 10 mile trip from his home in Leyland to Tarleton everyday.

Gordon and Brenda at their home in Fermer Road, Tarleton

In July 1948, the couple married at Tarleton Church with a reception at the village hall.

In 1950 they took over Brenda’s family nursery business in Tarleton and later went on to set-up the well known Tyrer’s greengrocers in Chorley market selling their homegrown produce.

Gordon added: “Brenda was marvellous to work with, she did everything right down to the book keeping. She worked hard and was always happy, she is a grand girl.

“Like any couple we have had our moments but you always work at it and I have never wanted anybody else.”

Gordon is as devoted as ever to Brenda. Today he is a full time carer, living together at the home they built in Fermer Road, after she was diagnosed with Alzheimers.

He speaks fondly of their happy times together and their regular holidays to Los Cristianos in Tenerife

“I wouldn’t have it any other way after the years she spent looking after me and the business, she deserves a medal!

“We’ve had so many happy times.”