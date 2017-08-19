Dig into veggies at edible garden in Chorley

Have your say

Wasteland in Chorley has now been transformed into an edible garden which is harvesting vegetables for the town’s community.

When the RHS encouraged in Bloom groups to turn a grey space green, bringing wildlife into urban areas, Chorley in Bloom took the challenge to heart.

And now they have developed their second Community Edible Garden for the health and well-being of residents.

Chairman of Chorley in Bloom Iris Smith, 70, said: “The produce is free to the community.

“All we ask it that individuals only take what they can use and leave something for the person who comes after them.

“We are very pleased with comments from residents who are delighted that the wasteland is being used so thoughtfully for the good of the community.”

Secretary of Chorley in Bloom Gill Broughton, 65, and vice chairman David Brown, 71

Situated on Preston Brow close to the roundabout at the bottom of Harpers Lane, the piece of wasteland chosen was green but neglected.

“We started planting the garden in May of this year and it is full of delicious vegetables already,” said Iris.

Volunteers from Chorley in Bloom, with the help of pupils from Astley Park School, have worked hard to change the space into a productive food growing area.

Secretary of Chorley in Bloom Gill Broughton, 65, said: “Some of the children at Astley Park School have been growing vegetables and we have transferred them here.

Cousins Jodie McGurk, 12, pupil at Parklands High School and Deanna Haywood, 17, a Runshaw College student

“People can help themselves to the fruit and veg to enhance their dinner plates.”

Vice chairman of the in Bloom group David Brown, 71, said: “I’ve been involved with the layout and with the initial plotting and with choosing some of the plants. I also come down and help weed.

“Birkacre Garden Centre helped to sponsor the summer house and they gave us a good deal on the fruit trees.”

As well as vegetable patches a Bug Haven or Prickly Palace for hedgehogs was built and donated by Woodpecker Garden Products to increase habitat for wildlife.

Volunteer Carol Strickland, who is in her 60s and chairman of Chorley in Bloom Iris Smith, 70

Volunteer Peter Buck, 61, visits the garden to help out with his granddaughter Holly McHugh, 14, who is a pupil at Holy Cross Catholic High School.

He said: “I just do whatever Iris tells me to do.”

Flowers are encouraging insects into the garden but are also there for cutting.

Cousins Jodie McGurk, 12, pupil at Parklands High School and Deanna Haywood, 17, a Runshaw College student had dropped into the garden to cut some flowers for Deanna’s mum Dawn.

“We do gardening quite a bit at home as well,” said Jodie.

Wild flowers have just come into flower along the border fence to add colour, diversity and interest.

A large frog has also taken up residence in the garden has decided it is a great place to live.

For visitors to the space a notice board at the garden explains to the community what vegetables and herbs are available and labels show how to use them.

Volunteers often gather at the edible garden to tend to it on Saturday and Sunday mornings

Follow the Chorley in Bloom Facebook page to find out when to help out.

Support for the project has come from Tesco, B&Q, Birkacre Garden Centre, Workspace and Chorley Council.

For further information contact Iris on 0779 6666011.