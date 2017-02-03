Dog tails at the ready for Wags and Wellies Derian House fund-raiser

Dogs will be jumping for joy the thought of the second Wags and Wellies fund-raiser for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Intrepid dog walkers and their canine chums will be embarking on a two-mile sponsored walk through Cuerden Valley Park on March 19 to help children and young people with life-limiting conditions and life-threatening illnesses who receive care from the Chorley hospice.

Derian House community fund-raiser Judy Miller said: “Last year’s first Wags and Wellies was a great success with more than 135 dogs completing the walk – with their owners, of course.

“There was a really friendly, fun atmosphere on the day! We don’t know who enjoyed the event more, the dogs or their owners.

“If you’re looking for a positively ‘paw-some’ morning with your pet and your dog-walking pals on March 19th, then join us on the walk. It’s a great way to celebrate everything that’s good about ‘man’s best friend’ while helping families from across the North West who rely on us here at Derian House for vital respite and end-of-life care.”

Event organisers promise the event will be a real treat for all dog lovers, with every pet that completes the course receiving a specially-made Derian bow-tie and a free bag of goodies to take home, thanks to support from Waggs dog food, Pets At Home, Ribble Vets and Maplewood Pet Supplies. There will also be a chance for owners to browse a range of doggy delights – from the cute to the practical – on a variety of stalls.

Judy added: “You may think we’ve gone ‘barking mad’ but on the day we’ll also have a special canine photo booth – complete with props – where you can have your photo taken with your pet. And, if you are feeling, ‘dog-tired’ when you return from the walk, there will be the Lancashire Tea trailer and Derian’s own bacon butty bar to help you re-fuel.”

Entrance fees are £7 for one dog; £10 for two dogs and any extra dogs are charged at £5 each.

To secure a place (and be in with a chance of an early-bird discount until February 12) call 01257 271271 or visit http://www.wagsandwellies2017.eventbrite.co.uk

