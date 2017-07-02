Donkey rescued from brook

This was the dramatic scene as firefighters rescued a donkey from a Lancashire brook.

A fire engine from Chorley station and the water rescue unit from Penwortham were called to Tincklers Lane, Mawdesley, near Chorley after the animal, named Frizzel, became stuck.

Members of Lancashire Fire and Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team helped Frizzel the donkey, who had become stuck in a brook near Tincklers Lane, Mawdesley.

A fire service spokesman said: “When we arrived at the scene, the water was up to the donkey’s neck.

“We used a sand lance and sling to release the donkey, which was then treated by vets at the scene.”

Fire crews were at the scene for around two and a half hours.