Donkey rescued from brook

This was the dramatic scene as firefighters rescued a donkey from a Lancashire brook.
A fire engine from Chorley station and the water rescue unit from Penwortham were called to Tincklers Lane, Mawdesley, near Chorley after the animal, named Frizzel, became stuck.
A fire service spokesman said: “When we arrived at the scene, the water was up to the donkey’s neck.
“We used a sand lance and sling to release the donkey, which was then treated by vets at the scene.”
Fire crews were at the scene for around two and a half hours.