Donkeys could be put down when pets’ corner closes

A number of donkeys in a North West park’s pets’ corner may have to be put down unless they can be re-homed after it was announced the petting zoo will close.

The decision to shut Sherdley Park’s pets’ corner in St Helens was made this week by council officers under delegated powers.

Officials have already begun the process of finding new homes for the inhabitants of the petting zoo.

However, a town hall spokesman told the Reporter that unless a new home can be found for pets’ corner’s donkeys they may have to be put down.

St Helens Council do not own the donkeys.

They belong to a sanctuary in Devon but their age means they can not be safety returned.

Officials are today attempting to find a farm willing to re-home closer to St Helens.

One option is a farm in Orrell, Wigan.

The decision to close pets corner follows a saving review launched by St Helens Council after a reduction in government funding.

Elected councillors have not voted on the decision but cabinet member Seve Gomez Aspron has approved the plan.

When the proposal was first annunced, a St Helens Council spokesman said: “These facilities are under review as the council looks to meet financial challenges imposed by a reduction in Government funding.

“As yet though, no decision has been made, but the budget strategy for the council will be considered as part of budget setting for 2017/2018 over the next few months.”