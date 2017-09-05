Double Fringe success for Lancashire group DanceSyndrome

DanceSyndrome is celebrating after two successful performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

DanceSyndrome perform Orbit at Edinburgh Fringe

The charity, founded by Jen Blackwell, of Chorley, secured Arts Council England funding to develop a performance piece called Orbit which was so well received by audiences that it was decided to raise funds to take the show to the Fringe. With the help of sponsorship from local business StormMeister Flood Protection, they managed to raise enough money to cover the costs of taking 13 dancers to Edinburgh to perform at the festival. Orbit was performed at The Space at Surgeons Hall and the venue was almost full for both shows.

DanceSyndrome managing director, Dawn Vickers, said “We are so proud of the passion, energy and ability displayed by our incredible group of dancers. The trip to Edinburgh was a dream come true for the performers who have overcome many personal barriers to achieve their potential. The feedback from the audience has been amazing and it proves that ability is much more significant than disability. This has been a huge achievement for the dancers who are excited to see what new opportunities there are.”

Dancer Becky Rich said: “I want to help the dancers to fulfill their dreams of travelling around the world dancing in different countries and educating people about acceptance and to end discrimination.”

