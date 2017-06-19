Duo flown to Portugal and challenged to return home in just seven days for charity fundraiser

Hitchhikers were welcomed back to Chorley after being posted to Portugal and challenged to make their way home for free.

It took assistant manager at The Hoghton Arms Will Ferguson and James Hamilton of civil contractor PHG seven days to complete the Chicken Run: The Return Leg.

They endured little sleep, no showers and a heatwave, which James particularly suffered from as he was stuffed into a chicken suit for the duration of the journey.

The duo were welcomed back to a family fun day at The Hoghton Arms on Sunday, June 18.

“The first two years we did this they had to hitchhike as far as they could in seven days,” said Heath Johnson, manager at the pub in Blackburn Road, Withnell.

“This year PHG offered to fly them somewhere so we did a poll from our Facebook followers and they chose Portugal.

“We gave them £10 a day for food. They didn’t get much sleep so they did get a little bit tetchy towards the end of the trip but they were very proud of themselves.

“They didn’t have any showers so I think we are going to have to burn that chicken suit.”

The adventure is all in aid of a £2,000 fundraiser for children’s hospice Derian House in Chancery Road, Chorley.