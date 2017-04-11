Egg-citing Easter fundraiser at children’s hospice

Easter chicks have been flying off the shelves at a children’s hospice in Chorley.

Derian House is selling the knitted creatures in a bid to hit its 2017 £3.85m fundraising target.

Responding to an appeal, industrious knitters have been busy crafting around 2,000 colourful chicks to be filled with a small chocolate egg and sold on.

“What an amazing response,” said partnerships manager Stuart Chell. “We hatched this idea earlier in the year and our amazing Derian supporters have certainly risen to the challenge. We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took time out to knit for us or provided us with eggs.

“There are so many ways to help Derian, whether you’re an adrenalin junkie who is jumping from a plane at one of our sky dives; a bargain hunter buying from one of our charity shops or a nimble-fingered knitter. Everyone can use their individual talents and together we can make a difference.”

Super-knitter Jackie Gibson crafted more than 1,000 chicks which she has sold at shops in the Leigh area, as well as at a stall at Ikea in Warrington. All the chocolate eggs for her creations were donated by Leigh Rotary Club.

Chicks and Easter goodies are on sale at the hospice’s reception in Chancery Road.