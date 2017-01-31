Authority to take action over dog mess

Cleaning up dog mess is becoming a regular chore for the village caretaker in Mawdesley.

Now the parish council is warning that owners who do not clean up after their dog may face prosecution.

A spokesman said: “Our much-valued village caretaker has reported numerous piles of dog mess left throughout our village over the weekend.

“He’s cleared it up, which we are very grateful for as it is not his job to do so, from footpaths between the Willows and New Street, Hurst Green and Tarnbeck, on the grass verge in front of St Peters School, and further on towards the War Memorial.

“These are all prime locations within our village, where people regularly walk and play with their children.

“We now have dog mess bag dispensers within the village so there are no excuses.

“This is a long running issue in our village and we are sorry to have to take this line, but with the support of the dog warden, the council will look to prosecute anyone not clearing up after their dog.”