Parking charge to increase by £1 at Chorley Train Station

Car parking charges at Chorley Railway Station are to increase in the middle of August.

Northern, which oversees the car park at the railway, is putting up the price for the first time in more than two years.

A spokesman for Northern said: “We are currently working on plans to increase charges at a small number of car parks across the Northern network.

“The majority of these increases have already come into effect, with the remainder due to change in mid-August.

“The cost of parking at Chorley will increase to a maximum of £3 per day.

“Those parking after 9.30am will be charged £2.50 per day.

“This is the first increase in parking in more than two years on the Northern network and the extra money generated as a result of the parking charges will be invested back into the railway as we work to further modernise our trains, services and stations.”

The current cost of parking for the day at the railway station in Chapel Street is £2.

Other stations in Lancashire which are managed by Northern that will also see the increase in parking charges include Blackpool North, Carnforth and Grange-over-Sands.

Northern confirmed that there will be no rail user or longer stay discounts.