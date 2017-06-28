South Ribble MP appointed as Theresa May's aide

South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy has been appointed a new role by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The PM has appointed pro-Europe Seema as her Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS).

The 42-year-old will share the role with the Prime Minister's current PPS George Hollingbery, another Remainer.

The pair will act as Mrs May's eyes and ears throughout Brexit talks.

It comes as Downing Street officials gave eight Leave campaigners posts as unpaid parliamentary aides to top ministers.

This includes Conor Burns, who will be Boris Johnson's PPS at the Foreign Office.