Euxton Gala Day raises church funds

A vintage Gala Day in Euxton drew crowds to raise money for two churches on Saturday.

Plenty of traditional forms of entertainment were on offer throughout the afternoon including coconut shies, bouncy slides, small carousels and a tractor display.

A Bake Off style competition introduced for the first time last year was also judged by members of the Women’s Institute.

The annual event held at the field behind Euxton CoE School off Wigan Road, Euxton has been running for around 40 years.

While children and adults alike enjoyed the all the entertainment, there were also stalls and refreshments on sale. All proceeds from Gala Day were donated to Euxton Parish Church and Euxton Methodist Church which are both in Wigan Road.

The family day out was busy with visitors from Euxton and the surrounding areas.