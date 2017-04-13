Family’s hope to raise thousands to help seven-year-old Elliot walk

The family of a seven-year-old boy with a rare condition are battling to raise thousands in the hope that he will one day walk.

Elliot Eland will never be able to talk and struggles to walk after being born with Angelman syndrome.

Photo Neil Cross He ain't heavy, he's my brother ... Alex with Elliot, seven, who was born with a rare genetic disorder called Angelman Syndrome

The genetic affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and intellectual disability.

Elliot, who goes to Coppice School student, in Bamber Bridge, will have a near-normal life expectancy but will need constant care fort the rest of his life.

And mum Gale says they want to give Elliot the best chance to get on his feet.

“He goes to Rainbow House once a week, where they help him learn to walk,” the 46-year-old said. “But it means raising £1,300 every year to pay for it.

Photo Neil Cross He ain't heavy, he's my brother ... Alex with Elliot, seven, who was born with a rare genetic disorder called Angelman Syndrome

“We hope one day that he will walk independently with their help and without the need for surgery.”

The Ormskirk charity provides conductive education which aims to help Elliot learn to overcome problems of movement as a way of enabling him to live a more active and independent life.

Gale, Elliot, his dad, Craig, his two-year-old sister Maddie and nine-year-old brother Alex live in Walton-le-Dale and say despite the syndrome Elliot is always laughing.

Gale said: “He’s a very happy boy and very social with lots of friends and a loving family. He loves all water with a passion and adores going to school.

Photo Neil Cross Elliot, seven, who was born with a rare genetic disorder called Angelman Syndrome, with granny Jenny Sagar

“That’s why his auntie suggested calling his fundraising page ‘One Big Tickle’ with any extra money going back into Rainbow House.”

To donate to Elliot’s fund go toOne Big Tickle

Elliot was mascot for Bamber Bridge FC last month where he and his brother met manager Neil Reynolds with £500 through a raffle.

And now the community is rallying round to help raise the money in aid of Elliot with several fundraising events coming up.

Photo Neil Cross He ain't heavy, he's my brother ... Alex with Elliot, seven, who was born with a rare genetic disorder called Angelman Syndrome

• Saturday, April 15 - Fun run at Leyland Leisure Centre Squash Courts from 10am until 2pm - contact John Gibson on 07970067703

• Friday, April 21 - Ladies night at Walton le Dale recreation ground ‘booze, body shop & bitchy bingo’ - contact Gale on email

• Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 - Elliot’s neighbour, Graham Roe along with two friends are doing the coast to coast - fundraising page here