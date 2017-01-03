Fire crews attend chimney fire in Chorley

Firefighters from Chorley were called to a chimney fire in Brinscall at around 7pm last night, 2 January 2017, at a property in Salisbury Road.

It is thought that a chimney that had been in use radiated heat through the chimney breast to an adjacent derelict chimney that then caught fire, say fire services.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel from the roof of the property.

Watch Manager Joe Joseph said: "This was a very unusual fire and in this instance the residents were very unlucky. They had done everything they were supposed to have done by having their chimney swept and maintained regularly."

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.