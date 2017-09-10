Fire in flat above Bamber Bridge shop

Fire crews dealt with a blaze in a flat above a shop in Bamber Bridge.
Three appliances from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham attended the incident in Station Road on Sunday morning where it was thought someone was trapped.
But after a search of the premises it was established that no-one was inside the property.
A spokesman said: “The 999 call reported someone might be trapped by fire in a flat above a shop. Three fire engines and crews responded to search and rescue and deal with the fire.
“No-one was in fact trapped and there were no casulaties. The cause of the fire is to be established.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Chorley Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.