Five things to do this week

Stuck for something to do this week? Try one of these events...

Club Mania, Chorley, Tuesday, February 7

Join the latest family fun fitness craze - disco dancing in the dark starting tonight at Buttermere Community Centre, Buttermere Avenue.​​ It’s open for adults and children from age seven. The first two weeks classes are free, followed by £2.50 a class. Limited​ places are available. There is an additional class from 7.15pm until 8pm. For more information phone 01257 515151 or email community.development@chorley.gov.uk

Euxton Art and Craft Group, Euxton, Wednesday, February 8

Feeling crafty? Pop along to Euxton Library, St Mary’s Gate from 1.30pm until 3.30pm for coffee, chat and arts and crafts. Share your creations with others. Everyone is welcome.

Link Singles Night, Chorley, Friday, February 10

This informal friendly singles night is held every second Friday of the month at Nineteen, Duxbury Park Golf Club from 8.30pm until 12.30am. Dress - impressive casual. Members £7.50, guests £8.50 on the door.

Essential Oil Education Day, Chorley, Saturday, February 11

Make your own 10ml Rollerball remedy or a jar of bath salts to take home at this event at Chorley Library, which includes four seminars with handouts. Tickets £17, from 07944 133122.

Leyland Brass - Romance in Brass, Chorley, Sunday, February 12

The Lancastrian at Chorley Town Hall is holding a popular matinee concert by Leyland Brass Band from 2pm until 4.30pm.​Tickets are £10 advance; £12 on the door. Telephone 01772 813895.