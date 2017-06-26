Footballing stars turn out to the Anderton Centre in Chorley to support Children Today

Five local football legends took on some exciting challenges to raise funds for disabled youngsters.

Former Bolton Wanderers star John McGinlay, Don Goodman (ex Bradford City), Tony Kelly (ex Wigan Athletic), Neil Pointon (ex Everton) and former Liverpool player Bob Bolder were amongst teams taking part in challenges at the Anderton Centre in Chorley which included orienteering, climbing and raft-building.

Participants took part in a team-building contest at the Anderton Centre in Chorley to raise money for Children Today

The weekend-long event was to raise money for Children Today, a charity which helps children and young people up to the age of 25 with disabilities enjoy a better quality of life by providing them with the specialised equipment they need.

The teams were awarded points depending on how well they did in each event and those points went towards purchasing equipment to build a raft. The teams then raced their rafts and the winners were declared the overall champions.

Elizabeth Oakes, regional fund-raising manager at Children Today, who was part of John McGinlay’s winning side, said: “The fund-raising event was part of the ongoing partnership between Children Today and the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

“All of the competitors were amazing throughout the competition.

“There were a lot of events and activities involved that took everyone out of their comfort zones. That is what teamwork is all about — encouraging and helping each other.

“John was superb as team captain and was a real inspiration to us all.”

The weekend ended with a celebration dinner where the Challenge Cup winners were announced.

Sarah Pattison, business manager from the Anderton Centre, said: “We were thrilled to be involved in such an inspirational and worthwhile event. Our aim is to provide access to everyone so they can enjoy the outdoors and this event enabled us to do just that. We look forward to welcoming Children Today and the PFA to our centre again.”