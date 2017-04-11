Free bike coding

On your bike . . . to the library.
Euxton Neighbourhood Policing Team will be providing free bike security coding at Euxton Library, St Mary’s Gate, tomorrow, Wednesday, from 2pm to 4pm.
It includes scooters skateboards.
