Fresh plans for Buckshaw tanning studio

What was a popular coffee shop in Buckshaw Village could become a new tanning salon.

Agents Peter Dickinson Architects have submitted fresh plans to transform the Cowshed in Barnes Wallis Way into a tanning parlour.

Speaking on behalf of applicant Ben Smith, David Winstanley of the architect firm said: “It’s very early doors but if we get permission for change of use there will be sun beds, spray booths and possibly nail tables.”

Labour borough councillor Matthew Lynch, who represents Astley and Buckshaw, said: “It’s good to see new businesses opening up. It’s something different that’s not already in the village and if it needs any support then Chorley Council has a number of things we can offer them with.

“I’m sure that once they have got plans down we can say to them there are a number of schemes available.”

Euxton parish coun Aidy Riggot added: “I am not convinced that a tanning salon is the best option. I would have concerns about further pressure on parking as well as the effect of this change of use on the remaining village businesses.”

The public consultation comes to a close on April 27.