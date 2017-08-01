Fresh plans in for homes at popular old Theme Park in Charnock Richard

Almost 200 homes could come to the former Camelot theme park site in Charnock Richard.

Developer Story Homes has submitted its proposals for an outline planning application to officers at Chorley Council.

It also says that an employment area included in the plans could deliver around 80 jobs.

At a public exhibition in March the inevitable increase in traffic was the key concern which was raised by residents objecting to the development.

Story Homes’ development planner Siobhan Sweeney said: “Over the last eighteen months we have been working hard to create a smaller scheme for the Camelot site that responds to the comments we received during our previous application.

“Following on from a public consultation with stakeholders and the local community in March, we are now seeking outline planning consent for a new development of 195 homes, an office for Story Homes North West and an area for employment units which could deliver around 80 new jobs.

“The former Camelot Theme Park is in desperate need of regeneration and we want to replace this eyesore with a high quality scheme that local residents and businesses will be proud of.”

But those against the redevelopment have said that the existing amenities in the area do not have the capacity to cope with more people.

Writing on the online planning documents one objector said: “Whilst the site certainly does need developing in some way one has to question whether the local amenities can cope with such a large development. Park Hall Road is already poorly maintained and full of pot holes and is a busy road which is dangerous, the additional traffic would exacerbate this.

“The local schools, particularly Heskin Pemberton and Charnock Richard which are I think the nearest schools, are small village schools with small intake numbers, these schools would struggle to accommodate such large additional numbers of pupils and other local schools would have the same issue.

“Similarly the existing doctors surgeries are struggling to cope with patient numbers as it is and the local A&E isn’t fully open.”

Planning documents show that the employment area will be a maximum of 3,000sqm and will include an office for the developer and small-scale starter or workshop units.

These will be situated adjacent to the existing employment units and the car park adjacent to the site entrance.

Story Homes’ says that its proposals will create a ‘sustainable and integrated development that would make an important contribution’ to the borough’s housing supply.

The builders have pledged to use local sub contractors and suppliers where possible, delivering economic benefits and job creation back into local area.

Writing in support of the redevelopment one resident wrote on planning documents: “This development is very much needed as the site in its current state with the former rides and derelict buildings is a magnet for youths. There is likely to be an incident soon and this could be averted if the site is developed.”

Full details of the application are available to view on Chorley Council’s website. Search using application reference: 17/00710/OUTMAJ

A decision on the application is anticipated in Autumn 2017.