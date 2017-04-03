Friends of Adlington Library host a Whodunit

Friends of Adlington Library were under suspicion when they hosted a murder mystery event.

The library was transformed into the dining room of The Shingles Guest House, a rundown two star hotel that was the scene of a supposed poisoning.

As four members of the committee joined author of the Whodunit Play, Chris Martin, to act out the scenes, guests were put through an evening of intrigue.

Caroline Hesketh, Friends of Adlington Library (FoAL) secretary, said: “We had 55 people attending the event and everyone declared it to be a very enjoyable evening.

“It was great to be able to have Chris Martin, who writes plays, murder mysteries, and helps groups and schools to stage them, to our whodunit night.

“We wish to thank everyone who supported the event, as we raised more than £500 to help fund the Adlington Community Library Project.

The Group will be hosting a barbecue at The Bay Horse on July 15 and a Cabaret Evening at Adlington Community Centre on October 14.

FoAL also hosts a coffee morning every Saturday in the library.