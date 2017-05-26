Fundraising in full swing for 20th golf day event in aid of Derian House

An annual golf event which has raised more than £70,000 for a Chorley children’s hospice will return this June for its 20th year.

An annual golf event which has raised more than £70,000 for a Chorley children’s hospice will return this June for its 20th year.

Businessman Ken Duncan, the former owner of Duncan’s Menswear on Fishergate, Preston, is once again calling on golfers of all abilities to join them for the big golfing bash at Leyland Golf Club to raise money for Derian House.

Jointly organised with his son-in-law Lee Duncan the 18-hole Stableford competition will be followed by a three course evening meal, a presentation of prizes, charity raffle and auction.

Ken has been raising funds for the hospice since it opened in 1993 and has raised more than £70,000 over the years the event has been running.

He said: “Our annual golf day is always a great success but this year is particularly special to us as we are celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“Derian House is a fantastic charity and we have been providing support ever since it opened. We’re very grateful to everyone who takes part in the event and look forward to welcoming some new teams.”

The golfing event takes place on Monday, June 19, at Leyland Golf Club with tee-off times between 10.30am and 1.30pm. Teams of four can enter for a contribution of £200

The day is sponsored by investment manager Hargreave Hale, Andrew Garstang, Hargreave Hale Lancaster branch manager said: “We are very proud to be sponsoring this year’s event as it gives golf enthusiasts the opportunity to support a tremendously worthy cause by doing what they love. Derian House Children’s Hospice plays a vital role in helping children and their families in time of need and we would like to encourage the local community to take part in this special event and raise much-needed funds.”

To enter a team, please send a completed entry form along with a cheque for £200 payable to Mr. L. Duncan to 15 Kingswood Road, Leyland, PR25 2TX no later than Friday 26th May 2017.