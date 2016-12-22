Fundraising legacy for Dylan

Generous school friends of tragic Dylan Crossey have raised over £4,000 for the hospital which tried to save his life.

Pupils at All Hallow’s Catholic High School in Penwortham, where Dylan was a year 11 student, raised the sum for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital by choir singing, non-uniform days, bucket collections and sales.

“It’s overwhelming”, said Dylan’s mum Tracey Milligan.

“I went in just thinking they’d been doing a fundraising non-uniform day, but the headmaster said they’d smashed their £4,000 target.

“It’s amazing. It just shows how much Dylan was loved at that school. It’s a hard time financially for people, so to do this is overwhelming.”

The money from All Hallow’s brings the total raised since Dylan’s death in October to more than £10,000.

Over £5,000 was raised at a memorial football game to him played at Bamber Bridge’s Sir Tom Finney Stadium, and Cop Lane Primary School and Kingsfold Primary School have also held a number of fundraising events.

Tracey said: “When someone dies things can quieten down, but this is all helping to keep Dylan’s memory alive and to get the support from the schools is magnificent for the family.”

The family is now planning on organising a ball to present cheques to their chosen charities - Manchester Children’s Hosptial, Rapid Response and Penwortham St Teresa’s Football Club, as well as setting up a charity in Dylan’s name.

Dylan, of Buckshaw Village, died aged 15 on October 8 after being knocked off his bike the night before in Chain House Lane, Whitestake.

A 42-year-old man from New Longton is on bail until February 27, having been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.