G-Festival in Hoghton is major success

A festival in Hoghton raised more than £16,000 to go towards amenities for the village community.

G-Festival took place over the May bank holiday weekend following the success of 2016’s inaugural event.

Headlining was indie-rock solo artist Millicent Weaver, as seen on prime time ITV show The Voice UK.

Four-piece band The Frequency, featuring BBC Radio Lancashire’s Paul O’Gorman and Manchester-based alternative synth-pop act Bauer also performed.

Volunteer Amy Young said: “We had over 2,000 people attend over the three days, with the bar running dry of beer, cider and gin at some points.

“The rain didn’t dampen any spirts, people were dancing in the rain on the Saturday evening to The Frequency and the sun came out on the Sunday, with families coming down to enjoy the festival and activities until late.”

Money raised will go into the Gregson Green fund to put towards the ultimate aim - building a new Gregson Lane community centre.

The cash will also assist with the upkeep of the playing fields and grounds.

The event is fully organised and supported by a team of volunteers.