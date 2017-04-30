Gas pipe 'ruptured and ignited' during Clayton-le-Woods blaze

A gas main 'ruptured and ignited' during a blaze in Clayton-le-Woods in the early hours of this morning.

Two fire engines and crews, from Chorley and Bamber Bridge, had been called to the blaze, at a double garage in Hunt's Field, at 3.43am.

They were forced to use a water jet to suppress the fire until gas technicians arrived to shut off the supply to the outside pipe, a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.

He described the rupture as a 'complication'.

Nobody was hurt, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.