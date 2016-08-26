GCSE RESULTS: An exceptional year at Albany Academy

The impressive performance saw 88 per cent of Year 11 collect at least five or more A* to C grade passes including english and mathematics.

Notable performances included twins Anna and Rebecca Lackey who each gained 14 passes at A* and A; Megan Ireland who achieved 11 A* and two A grades; Emma Dixon gaining nine A* and four A grades; Rebecca Everiss picking up nine A* and three A grades and a delighted Melissa Joy with nine A* and two A grades.

Mrs Heaton, who will retire on August 31, after 33 years , said: “I am very proud of each student’s performance as these results are truly transformational and willl provide them with an excellent foundation for a successful future.

“Although the focus is on the celebration of students’ GCSE results, it is important to remember that St Michael’s has a commitment to developing the whole person within a Christian ethos, which underpins these remarkable achievements.

“I congratulate them all for their outstanding achievements not only in their examinations but also in the fine young people they have all developed into”.

Jayne Jenks, who will take up the reins as headteacher for the new term echoed Mrs Heaton’s sentiments.

She added: “I am certain that their approach to their studies and the way in which they have embraced all that school life has to offer will inspire and challenge our current pupils to have equally high expectations.”

and aspirations.”

The Academy has enjoyed another exceptional year with outstanding individual performances at A* and A grade levels.

Mr Mayland praised staff and pupils for all their hard work.

Hesaid: “This year the education system is facing the first wave of significant changes to exams.

“Because of these changes, teachers and students have had to work incredibly hard and I am delighted that they have achieved excellent results across the school.

“Our students achieve on average half a grade higher than their peers and a quarter of our Year 11s leave with at least three A* or A grades.

“This is a school where everyone really does achieve together.

Jack Knott, who achieved one A*, eight As, a B and C, said of his grades: “I am really pleased with my results and particularly my A in Maths.

“The grades that I have achieved enable me to attend the professional honours programme at Wigan and Leigh College. I will study maths, chemistry, english and biology. I want to be a doctor when I complete my education.”

Charlotte Kier, who achieved two A*, six As and two B grades, added: “I am so happy with my results, especially my A* in history. They were far better than I expected.

“I would like to thank everyone at Albany for all their support over the last five years.”