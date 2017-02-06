Golf tournament for Rainbow House

Golfers are invited to take part in a tournament to raise funds for a conducive education centre in Chorley.

The proceeds from The Rotary Club of Southport Link’s 27th Bus-Am golf tournament will be donated to Rainbow House, in Mawdesley.

It is hoped that the event will raise a five figure sum to support the centre which specialises in rehabilitation education and fun for children, young people and adults with neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy, brain injury, stroke and MS.

Carole Cochrane, chief executive of Rainbow House, said: “Rainbow House is delighted that we have been chosen to be the beneficiary of this year’s Bus-Am golf tournament. The support will make a real positive difference to our work and to the lives of our beneficiaries.

“Our charity receives no statutory funding and the support of organisations like the Rotary Club of Southport Links is fantastic and makes such a huge difference to our funding and to the people who use our services. We cannot thank them enough.”

The main sponsor for this event will be the Southport-based company Premier Wealth Management.

The rotary club is still looking for sponsors for prizes and tees as well as hearing from anybody who is able to get the amount raised match funded.

The event will take place on Friday April 21 at Hesketh Golf Club.

Team entry costs £380 per team.

Application forms and sponsorship packages are available by emailing bus-am@rcsl.org.uk.