Guardian recommends

Here is a list of things to look forward to in Chorley and Leyland

Church services, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Chorley and Leyland

Churches will be holding Christingles and midnight mass on Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day services. Children can bring a noiseless toy to St Andrews Church, Worden Lane, Leyland, Sunday from 10.30am.

Santa Cruise, Hoghton, December 20 until 23

Santa comes on board Riley Green Marina, Bolton Road, Hoghton, on Friday. There are a choice of three departure times: noon, 2pm or 4pm.

The cost is £15 per person. Adults will be served a hot drink or mulled wine and mince pies, with soft drinks, biscuits and treats for the children plus their own present from Santa. For more information contact Ellie on 01254 202967 or email info@canalboatcruises.co.uk.

Children’s Christmas Eve Party, Leyland, Saturday December 24

Wellington Park, in Church Road, is hosting a Christmas party from noon until 3pm. The fun includes a disco, lunch, and a visit from Santa. Tickets are £7.95 each. To book call 01772 432881.

Christmas dinner, Leyland, Sunday December 25

Leyland Methodist Church, in Turpin Green, is hosting a Christmas Day dinner for people who may be alone. There is no charge, but donations welcome. Morning service is 10.30am. Book by calling 01772 453586.

Absolutely Fabulous, Chorley, Wednesday December 21, 7.30pm

Chorley Little Theatre will screen the BBC sitcom film, which stars Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley and June Whitfield. Tickets £4

Book via http://www.chorleylittletheatre.com

