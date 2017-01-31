Guardian recommends.... things to do

Here is a list of things to watch out for this week.

Winter Lecture Series 5, Leyland, Thursday, February 2

David Hunt is giving a talk entitled ‘Making a million at Horrockses: Great War Profits and their price 1880 - 1931 at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre at 2pm. Admission free.

Cuerden Valley Guided Ramble, Cuerden Valley, Wednesday, February 1

Meet at the car park on A49, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6AZ for this moderate three to six mile guided walk. Suitable clothing and sturdy footwear required. Start at 10am prompt. Parking £1.

Coffee Morning, Euxton, Thursday, February 2

Enjoy a cup of coffee whilst listening to Norman Harris speaking on the Pacific Coast Highway: “Getty & the Giants” at Euxton Library. It starts at 10.30am and admission is free.

Pamper and Prosecco Evening, Chorley, Friday, February 3

An evening of beauty and pampering and a Prosecco bar at St Gregory’s Primary School, Eaves Green Road, from 6.30pm. There will also be demonstrations and mini treatments. £2 entry.

Ribble Valley Juniors Taster, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Saturday, February 4

This is a family group ride suitable for young independent cyclists aged five to 15 years and their parents/carers, and is guided by Sky Ride leaders/British Cycling coaches. The route distance and speed will be graded to suit participants. Riders will need suitable clothing, roadworthy bike and approved helmet. Meet at Walton-le-Dale Primary School, Severn Drive, at 9.45am for a 10am start.