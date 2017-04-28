Happiness is.. a good book

I’m one of those strange people in shops and libraries who always lifts a book to the nose and sniffs.

I’m quite open in admitting that as a child, books formed my fairly insular world.

I travelled far and wide through their pages and if lost could always be found curled up on my bed with my nose in a good, or even fairly average, read.

But I’m no purist.

This is not a rant against new technology.

I may love a book but I hugely appreciate the advantage of hundreds of books at my fingertips via my e-reader, particularly when travelling.

All the airlines completely agree as they no longer face helping to lift ludicrously heavy book-based hand luggage into impossibly small lockers as I attempt to get through the entire works of Shakespeare or Harry Potter during a single flight.

Technology has also given wings to the millions of self published authors out there and provided a new business model for publication that has challenged the traditional way of creating a best-seller.

But I do love a hard copy book - something that I am not alone in and a fact which has ensured that, despite the doom and gloom predictions, has ensured book sales are actually on the up.

This week it was revealed sales of ‘real’ books in the UK rose by eight per cent to £3bn - the highest level since 2012, something which bucks the trends and assumptions that books are consigned to the past.

In a similar story to the resurgence of vinyl , books are back, and not just as a niche.

Sales of e-books, correspondingly, have fallen slightly.

But the major boost in sales of physical books is not due to the traditional novel - it is non-fiction and children’s books that are responsible for the hike, indicating we are all looking for inspiration, knowledge and bit of peace and quiet - rather than just to be entertained via a page.

Or maybe we all just like a good sniff.