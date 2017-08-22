Happy 30th to Cedar Farm!

Magic tricks, circus skills and a jazz band were just some of the highlights at the 30th anniversary of Cedar Farm.

Owners of the farm, which hosts an courtyard of independent shops and cafes in Mawdesley, had to open up extra fields to cope with the number of motorists coming through.

CHORLEY/LEP 19-08-17 Maggie Richardson from Yester Me, Yester You, antique and vintage stall. Stalls at the Krafty Vintage event, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Cedar Farm Galleries.

“Django Bob, a three piece jazz band, was live on stage - they drew in fabulous crowds,” said Laura Johnson, owner of pop up market Crafty Vintage.

“We also had circus workshops, a magician and a full line up of music and acoustic sets. In the barn itself were vintage and craft stalls.

“It was a really nice weekend and went amazingly well.”

Thousands of visitors dropped into the two-day festival celebrating three decades of the farm.

Cedar Farm was established in the Summer of 1987 by Peter and Julie Baillie.

Peter was the resident pig farmer and Julie - while looking after their two daughters - had the idea that the redundant buildings could become retail spaces and a café.

Since then the site has grown steadily and as well as shops and cafes hosts regular exercise classes.