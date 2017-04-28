Have a go at.... Amateur dramatics

Theatre performed by amateur actors and singers. Amateur theatre groups may stage plays, revues, musicals, light opera, pantomime or variety shows.

Why: Amateur theatre groups put on performances for the social activity as well as the artistic side. Their aim is to entertain, whilst having fun themselves.

How it Works: Groups decide on a production they wish to put on, wither writing their own scripts or seeking the rights to use other plays. They then organise auditions, decide casting and rehearse before their public viewings.

Benefits: You don’t have to be a fantastic actor, dancer or singer to join a group of like-minded theatre-lovers. There are plenty of roles on stage and backstage, and it is a great way to get started, where you can improve. Being on stage and in front of an audience is an amazing self-esteem boost. Getting involved in amateur dramatics involves a good amount of research which will broaden your horizons. It will also increase the amount of discipline you have mentally and will optimize your ability to work in a team.

Give it a go at...

Buckshaw VAMP: The group, which set up in 2011, rehearse on Sundays at The Scout Hut, Milestone Meadow, Euxton.

Productions are performed in April/May, July and December. For more information visit http://www.buckshawvamp.co.uk

Penwortham Players: Rehearsals are every Sunday and Tuesday at 7.30pm at Penwortham Methodist Church Hall, Leyand Road, Penwortham. For more information visit http://www.penwortham-players.co.uk

Playhouse Theatre, Preston: The theatre is the home of: Preston Drama Club; Broughton Players; Grimsargh Players; Players Drama School; Preston Gilbert & Sullivan Society and Preston Musical Comedy Society. Visit http://www.prestonplayhouse.com

St Ambrose Players: The society meets in Halls4All, Moss Lane, Leyland. Rehearsals take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, with extra sessions on Sunday afternoon as performances gets closer. Visit http://www.stambroseplayers.co.uk