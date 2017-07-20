Have a go...........at cricket

Whether you just want to play for fun or be right up there challenging for honours, there’s a place for everyone.

Why: Cricket can be adapted for any age, ability, or type of weather. Cricket is a social sport that is becoming more accessible due to a variety of formats - games can be played in a host of environments, ranging from 15 minutes to five days.

Cricket can be adapted for any age, ability, or type of weather.

How to play: It’s a team sport, but the three key elements - batting, bowling, fielding - rely on individual skills. Traditionally it’s been played on a field with 11 players per side. If you want to train on a regular basis, then joining a club is your best option - you’ll receive professional coaching and guidance, and build your endurance and stamina as well as improving your co-ordination

Benefits: Cricket can improve endurance, stamina, physical fitness and hand eye-coordination. Cricket also involves short bursts of sprinting and throwing which is good for cardiovascular health. The game is good for developing team skills.

Give it a go at:

Fulwood and Broughton CC

Preston High Schools indoor cricket tournament at Preston's College

Fulwood and Broughton play home games at “Highfield” in Garstang Road in Preston. They have three senior sides and a range of junior teams, a midweek team and a 20/20 side

www.cricket-fulwood.co.uk

Longridge CC

The Longridge teams are based at George Newsham Memorial Ground in Chipping Lane. A number of playing opportunities with sernior sides, junior and women’s teams.

http://longridge.play-cricket.com

Garstang CC

The Club is located at the Riverside Sports Ground,. There are four senior Saturday teams, two midweek T20 teams, four Junior teams from U11 to U17 and the club also offer ladies and disability sessions.

Vernon Carus CC

The club plays at Factory Lane, Pemwortham. There are four senior teams playing on a Saturday, a women’s team and a wide range of Junior Teams from Under 10’s to Under 17’s.

vernoncarus.play-cricket.com

