Have a Go at.... cue sports

Cue sports, also known as billiard sports, include snooker, pool or billiards.

How it works: Pool or pocket billiards is played on tables with six pockets, using up to 15 numbered balls and a cue ball. The objective is to shoot the cue ball into an object ball and pocket the object ball. The target object ball is defined by the game and could be any of the balls (straight pool), the lowest numbered ball (9-ball and 10-ball), or a ball of a certain group (e.g. solids or stripes, 8-ball). In straight pool, the objective is to pocket a certain number of balls first. In snooker there are 15 red balls worth one point, six coloured balls worth two to seven points, and one cue ball. The objective is to shoot the cue ball to alternately pocket a red ball and then a coloured ball earning the points of the designated balls. The high score at the end wins the frame and winning a predetermined number of frames will win the match.

Benefits: Playing cue sports helps to increase focus and improves hand-eye co-ordination and cognitive skills. It is also a social activity.

Give it a go at:

Elite Snooker Club, Tardygate Trading Estate, Lostock Hall: Open everyday from 11am to 11pm. Membership is £5 per year, with women and children free. Rates are then £6 per hour or £4.50 for a single player match. Members can play all day for £15.

Leyland and District Pool League: Serves pool players from clubs and pubs from across South Ribble. There are is a Summer League and Winter League, with trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Registration is £45 per season. Visit www.leypool.co.uk

Stephen Hendry Snooker Club, Brook Street, Preston: The hall has a wide range of new 3/4 sized snooker tables, full sized snooker tables and both pool and American pool. Fees are £6 per hour calculated on a minute by minute basis.

Chalky’s Snooker Hall, Manchester Road, Preston: Everyone welcome as there are no membership fees. Table time is £5 per hour. Includes snooker, pool and billiards.