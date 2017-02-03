Search

Have a go at...............joining a running club

Joining a club is one of the best things you can do to progress your running

Joining a club is one of the best things you can do to progress your running

0
Have your say

If you’ve never been big on running, you’ve probably never considered joining a club. Now may be the perfect time for a rethink your stance.

If you're training for a race, looking to improve technique or simply want to run off the problems of the day, running clubs offer a world of benefits.

Running clubs offer camaraderie, support and motivation new friends,make new friends and benefit from advice

Running clubs offer camaraderie, support and motivation new friends,make new friends and benefit from advice

Why?: If you’re worried whether you are ‘good enough’ or ‘ready’ to join a running club, the answer is yes. Surrounding yourself with experienced, enthusiastic people, you’re more likely to run long-term, instead of depending solely on your own motivation. Seeing what others who started off just like you have achieved will inspire you to keep training.

How It Works: Running clubs offer a social environment to help better your training . You can improve your running ability with a variety of different types of training road running to cross country, trail, off-road and fell running.

Benefits: Develop new friendships with people who share your passion for running and exercise, discover your competitive streak, a club helps you set targets and a boost in motivation. Exercise is medicine, running can help prevent obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, some cancers,and can vastly improves the quality of your emotional and mental life

Where you can give it a go.....

Red Rose Road Runners

Friendly and sociable running club based in Preston and the South Ribble areas. Main club nights main club training nights are Tuesday and Thursday

Visit http://www.redroseroadrunners.org
Preston Harriers Athletics Club

The athletics club has been running since 1881. Members are a mix of complete beginners to elite athletes, aged from eight to 90. Running and fitness nights on a Tuesday and Wednesday. http://www.prestonharriers.net
Garstang Running Club

Club nights on a Tuesday at 7pm and Sunday meeting at 8am from Garstang Sports and Social Club

www.garstangrc.co.uk/
Blackpool Wyre and Fylde Athletic Club

BWFAC has a running beginners group for adults.

The group meets on Wednesday at the Sports Centre at Stanley Park Blackpool at 6.30 p.m

http://www.bwfac.co.uk/