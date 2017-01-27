Have a go at.... playing in a brass band

A brass band is a musical ensemble generally consisting entirely of brass instruments, most often with a percussion section.

Why: If you are musically talented, or even if you are not, playing in a brass sense gives extroverts the chance to take centre stage and introverts the opportunity to shine.

How It Works: Blowing your lungs into a brass instruments creates a great harmony of sounds on their own or sound even more melodious simultaneously with an ensemble.

Benefits: Building the courage to start playing a new instrument is great way to build your confidence and social skills as you are part of a group with a common goal. It also has several health benefits, including breath control, strengthening the core muscles and increasing hand-eye co-ordination. Performing in front of an audience boosts your adrenaline and music is also a great stress reliever. It is also a great way to meet new friends.

For more information see: http://www.northwestbrassbands.org.uk/

Give it a go at...

Freckleton Band: The band meet in the bandroom behind the car park at The Coach and Horses Public House, in Preston Old Road, Mondays and Thursdays 8pm until 10pm. The youth band meet on Mondays at 7pm; the Has Bins meet Wednesdays at 8pm.

Lostock Hall Brass Band: The main band rehearse Mondays and Fridays 8pm until 10pm in the Old Tea Rooms adjacent to the Victoria Hotel, Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall. The junior band meet from 6.45pm until 7.45pm Fridays

Leyland Band: Rehearsals are every Monday and Thursday at 14B Boxer Place, in Leyland, from 8pm until 10pm, but as the group occasionally change venues, people should check first by calling 07803 615036.

Chorley Silver Band: Chorley Silver Band is currently looking for new members. The group meets once a week on a Saturday morning at St Laurence’s Church, Union Street, in Chorley, when members practise from 10am to 12.30pm.